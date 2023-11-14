Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating armed carjacking, robbery in Southpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported Armed Carjacking in the Southpoint area at the 7400 block of Powers Ave.

Following this incident, the suspect reportedly robbed two separate additional victims while they were located at an ATM nearby.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about the possible suspect and the incident.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or the identity of the pictured suspect, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call at 1-866-845 TIPS or Text **TIPS (8477).

