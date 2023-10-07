Jags Faith, Family, Football event to feature two pro football hall of famers October 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join the Jacksonville Jaguars for an unforgettable evening celebrating faith, family, and football, featuring two legendary Tonys! Don’t miss this exceptional event where Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Tony Boselli will grace the stage at Daily’s Place to share an inspiring faith-based message.

Event Details:

Date: October 10

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Daily’s Place Amphitheater

Plus, when you register, you’ll receive a complimentary ticket to the Colts vs. Jaguars game on Sunday, October 15!

If you’re a Season Ticket Member, remember to use your Jag ID as the promo code during registration. Find your Jag ID on the Account Manager page within the Jaguars app.

For more information, visit our website HERE.

As a special bonus, your registration includes a ticket to the Colts vs. Jaguars game on Sunday, October 15. If you’re a Season Ticket Member, simply use your Jag ID as the promo code when registering.

