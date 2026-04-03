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Jags reach extension with Travon Walker

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
Jaguars vs. Panthers 2025 DE Travon Walker (44), 2025 Regular Season Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers (Sept. 7, 2025) (Marcel Robinson)
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars and star edge rusher Travon Walker agreed to a four-year extension. According to his agency Elite Loyalty Sports, Walker’s deal is a 4-year, $110 million deal with $77 million guaranteed.

Last season, Walker recorded 38 total tackles, with eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. So far in his Jaguars career, Walker has 200 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, and seven passes defended. Walker was selected number one overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

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