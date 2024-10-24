Jags vs Packers: Crucial Catch against Cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 27 for the NFL Crucial Catch game.

Taking place at Everbank Stadium at 1 p.m., the Jaguars (2-5) will be returning from overseas to face the Packers (5-2). The Jaguars are hoping to gain their second consecutive win.

With the game being the annual NFL Crucial Catch, various organizations and events regarding charities will be featured throughout the stadium. The following is a breakdown of the present organizations and what they will be doing during the game:

Crucial Catch

Sunday marks the annual NFL Crucial Catch game, which is a partnership between the American Cancer Society, the NFL, NFLPA, and all 32 clubs to raise awareness for cancer detection and survivors/loved ones.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation

Before kickoff, 37 childhood cancer patients and their families from The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation will be recognized in the south end zone. 2 patients will participate in the coin toss and help deliver the “first DUUUVAL.”

Pink Ribbon Jax Buddy Bus

The Pink Ribbon Buddy Bus will be on site near Gate 4. During the game, the bus will provide free mammograms with registered technologists and certified breast radiologists

“I Stand For” Moment, presented by Florida Blue

During the game’s first quarter, fans will be asked to stand and raise their customizable “I Stand For” signs in support of those who have been impacted by cancer as part of the Crucial Catch. Fans can acquire these signs at any gate upon entry or at any Guest Service booth.

Gridiron Gals Check Presentation

During halftime, there will be a check presentation for $40,000 raised by the significant others of Jaguars coaches and players to be split evenly between In the Pink, a nonprofit boutique and salon serving women, men and children with all types of cancer; and Pink Ribbon Jax, an all-volunteer nonprofit that funds free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women and men.

Survivor Spotlight, presented by UF Health Cancer Center

Six cancer survivors will be individually introduced on the field during halftime where they will receive a custom jersey and cowbell to signify the end of a patient’s cancer treatment and the beginning of recovery. Following the introductions, the survivors, with family members in tow, will ring the bell in unison to mark the celebration.

