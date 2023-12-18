Jags WR Zay Jones expected in court Monday afternoon for domestic battery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon almost a month after his arrest.

Jones was arrested on a domestic battery charge while he was still recovering from a knee injury and wasn’t playing for the Jags. Jones, however, has been playing for the Jags since posting bond.

Jones is set to be arraigned at 2 p.m. this afternoon at Duval County Courthouse.

The domestic battery charges stem from an argument Jones allegedly had with a woman. The arrest report said that following the argument, police found several scratches on her neck.

Jones was back on the field within a week of his arrest after posting a $2,500 bond.

Attorneys for Jones have already filed a not-guilty plea with the court.

