JAGUARS ANNOUNCE CALL FOR ARTISTS FOR 2025 DUUUVAL DESIGNS SERIES

Jacksonville, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars launch the 3rd annual DUUUVAL Designs competition with a “Call for Artists” for the chance to produce a gameday poster during the 2025 football season. The team is requesting artist submissions for consideration starting today through July 21st via the DUUUVAL Designs website.

Visual artists living in Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia are eligible to submit their work to be selected to produce an original design highlighting the theme or opponent of an in-season home game played at EverBank Stadium. Most visual art specialties, such as fine art, illustration, graphic design and street art, will be considered. No artwork created by artificial intelligence will be accepted.

DUUUVAL Designs Series (Brooks Page/Jacksonville Jaguars)

“There is such a wealth of talent in DUUUVAL, and the Jaguars want to use our platforms to amplify these local artists, their abilities, and their fandom,” said Chris Gargani, Jaguars vice president of sales and marketing. “Now in its third year, the DUUUVAL Designs initiative has become something that not only artists want to participate in, but our fans look forward to getting their limited-edition artwork at every game.”

DUUUVAL Designs Series (Nathaniel Deas/Jacksonville Jaguars)

Eight total artists will be selected by Jaguars design team members – one for each regular season home game hosted at EverBank Stadium in 2025. Those awarded will receive a stipend of $350, receive six tickets to a home game, be featured through an autograph session before the home game for their poster in the Flex Field Fan Entertainment Zone, and be given exposure on the Jaguars’ social media and web assets.

Selected artists will be notified by Aug. 1.

This year, the Jaguars will also have a gameday poster for their annual home football game in London’s Wembley Stadium during Week 7 on Oct. 19. That contest will launch in the United Kingdom for UK-based artists in the coming months.

© 2023 Cox Media Group