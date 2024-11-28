Jaguars to celebrate NFL’s annual ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled new footwear representing causes and charities, for the NFL’s ‘My Cleats My Cause’ initiative.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

More than 50 Jaguars players and 26 coaches are participating in this season’s initiative which celebrates off-the-field causes and organizations. Cleat artists Soles by Sir, Joe Castro, and Dillion DeJesus were commissioned to bring the designs to life. The cleats will be donated to raise funds for their charity through NFL Auction or directly to the organization they support.

Many Jaguars players have started their nonprofit organization, choosing to represent them on their cleats.

“My wife, Kaitlyn, and I founded the Four One For All Foundation to support the well-being of children from all walks of life here in Jacksonville, including the disabled and underserved,” said Josh Hines-Allen, Defensive End. “Jacksonville has done so much for me, and I’m proud to be able to give back to the city and represent our foundation for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative this season.”

0 of 7 'My Cause My Cleats' - Travis Etienne Jr. (Chris Kim) 'My Cause My Cleats' - Brian Thomas Jr. (Chris Kim) 'My Cause My Cleats' - Cameron Little (Chris Kim) 'My Cause My Cleats' - Evan Engram (Chris Kim) 'My Cause My Cleats' - Trevor Lawrence (Chris Kim) 'My Cause My Cleats' - Josh Hines-Allen

Brian Thomas Jr, WR, had quickly made a staple for himself in the Jacksonville community in his rookie year, and with this campaign, he can help give back to his community.

"This season, I have been blessed to work with Nemours Children’s Health and am proud to represent them through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative,“ said Thomas Jr. ”Their mission to provide hope and healing to children and their families resonates with me, and I want to be a positive influence on the youth to prioritize their health to achieve their dreams.”

Players and coaches also chose to honor people who have been victims of causes they support.

“Many places in America are affected by gun violence, including my hometown of East St. Louis, Illinois. In 2019, I lost one of my best friends, Jaylon McKenzie, to gun violence when he was 14 years old,” said S Antonio Johnson, safety. “I am representing Everytown for Gun Safety on my cleats this season to honor him and promote the importance of gun safety in keeping kids and streets safe.”

On the coach’s side of ‘My Cause My Cleats’, coaches Andrew Breiner and Mike McCoy joined Coach Bill Shuey to support the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Coach Shuey’s wife who is in remission from the disease.

“...supporting the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation is crucial because every contribution brings us closer to breakthroughs that can improve survival rates and give hope to those impacted by this disease,” said Coach Shuey.

The team plans to don their new cleats during their week 13 match against the Houston Texans.

For a complete list of participating players' and coaches' cleats, click HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.