Jaguars center spent time as a Jacksonville firefighter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said the pay scale might be different but a spot on the team is open.

Jaguars’ center Luke Fortner spent some time with JFRD to see what life is like as a firefighter. The “Day in the life of a firefighter” experience didn’t last the full 24 hours so, “we ran him through a few basics of the job,” JFRD said in a social media post.

The Firehouse Subs Foundation and the Jaguars made the day possible.

“Our pay scale is a little different to what you’re used to, but I’m sure we would find a spot for you on our team,” JFRD said on Facebook.

