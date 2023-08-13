Jaguars fans buzzing with excitement as football season kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a thrilling start to the preseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Dallas Cowboys, igniting the passion of dedicated fans who have been waiting since the end of the previous season.

While the game itself wasn’t played in the Bold City, the atmosphere was electric as a multitude of supporters gathered at Strings Sports Brewery to witness their beloved team in action. Some even invested more dollars into the team, due to last year’s success.

Among the fervent crowd were David and Lanette Hart, two avid Jaguars fans who shared their thoughts on the upcoming season.

David Hart expressed his optimism for the team’s offensive prowess this year. “Everyone is really confident in what the offense is going to do this year… with Trevor, Ridley, Kirk,” he exclaimed.

The Jaguars’ triumphant run last season, culminating in a victory in the AFC South and an impressive journey to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, has left a lasting impact on fans like David Hart. Such success prompted him to become a season ticket holder for the upcoming season.

Hart emphasized, “It’s a whole theme of things. The success was part of it. Big milestone with my job, I’m a cancer survivor.”

Jaguars fans, including Jalcia Lewis, are riding the waves of optimism as they look forward to the upcoming season.

“I’m expecting us to go into the playoffs again,” she confidently stated. However, despite her excitement, she remains cautious about setting too high of an expectation for the team, considering the pressure that comes with it.

Lewis, who has been a Jaguars enthusiast for many years said that the team has what it takes to make it to the playoffs once again.

“I’ve been saying the Jags were going to the Superbowl since I was 8 years old, so I’m not going to go that far,” Lewis told Action News Jax.

On August 19th at 1:00 p.m. in Detroit, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Detroit Lions in their next preseason game. Fans who cannot attend can watch the game on FOX 30.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars embark on another football season, the roaring enthusiasm of their fans promises to be a driving force behind the team’s journey toward success.

