The Jaguars’ most mocked prospect, Mason Graham

No player has been mocked to the Jacksonville Jaguars more than Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, and rightfully so.

Graham would fill a massive need for the Jaguars along their defensive interior and has the talent to warrant the fifth overall selection.

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, 47% of mock drafts have the Jaguars selecting Graham. So, who is Mason Graham, and what does he bring to the table as a prospect?

Graham has been a defensive stalwart for the Michigan Wolverines, helping the team to its first National Championship this millennium in 2023.

Throughout his three seasons at Michigan, Graham totaled 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

When you dive deeper, the first team All-American ranks among the best that have come through the draft in recent years. Among FBS defensive tackles, Mason Graham ranked fifth in defensive stops (30) last season.

As a pass-rusher, Graham is as good as they come. Graham’s 34 pressures ranked tenth, while his 13.8% pass-rush win rate ranked fifth. Keep in mind, this is among over 200 qualifying players.

Many of Jacksonville’s defensive tackles are specialized. DaVon Hamilton is stout against the

run but offers little in terms of rushing the passer. Arik Armstead and Maason Smith have the

opposite problem as they can get after the quarterback but lack the ability to stop the run.

The Jaguars are in desperate need of a defensive tackle who can both rush the passer and stop

the run. Graham is that guy and he might just be even better against the run than he is as a

pass-rusher.

Among all FBS defensive tackles, Graham was PFF’s highest graded run-defender, scoring a

92.6 grade. His 12.0% run-stop rate backs that grade up as it ranked second in the FBS.

Unfortunately, Graham did not test at either the NFL Combine or at his Pro day so his

measurables are a bit of a mystery at this point, however, there is plenty of tape to warrant

Graham’s selection.

Graham is familiar with winning and has performed already on the biggest stages. The tape he

has put out is just as good if not better than the numbers. He’s a guy that you simply just don’t

overthink

