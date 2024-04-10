Jaguars sign pass rusher Josh Allen to five-year deal

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars have locked up linebacker Josh Allen for the next five years, securing a defensive cornerstone to a long-awaited long-term deal.

ESPN first reported the five-year, $150 million contract with a guarantee of $88 million.

Action Sport Jax Brent Martineau, who is headed to The Masters in Augusta, spoke on Jacksonville’s Morning News moments after the news broke.

Highest paid defensive players in the NFL on a per-year basis:



🏈Nick Bosa: $34M

🏈Chris Jones: $31.75M

🏈Josh Allen: $30M

🏈Brian Burns: $28.2M

🏈TJ Watt: $28M

🏈Christian Wilkins: $27.5M https://t.co/ZKT4FbamfJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024



