Jax Ale Trail: Vote for your favorite local Brewery!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the last day to partake in the preliminary vote for the Jax Ale Trail Anniversary Voting event held by VisitJacksonville.com!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Voters can choose their 5 favorites from a list of 26 local breweries. Those selected will advance to the Suds 16 for a bracket-style vote.

Breweries included in the event are

Below is the voting timeline, leading up to the winner being announced on April 9, 2025 (aka National Beer Day):

Preliminary Voting: Feb 23 - March 2

Suds 16: March 4 - March 9

Quarterfinals: March 11 - March 16

Semifinals: March 18 - March 23

Finals: March 25 - March 30

Click HERE to vote or click HERE to learn more about the Jax Ale Trail.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.