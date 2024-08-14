Jax City Council approves spending for historical memorial marker honoring mass shooting victims

JACCKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday night, Aug. 13, the Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved spending $10,000 to put up a memorial to the three people killed in a racially-motivated shooting at a Dollar General store on Aug. 26 of last year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The memorial, which honors Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion, and Anolt “AJ” Laguerre, will be placed at Kings Road Memorial Park at the intersection of Kings Road and Canal Street. That’s a block away from the Dollar General Store.

RELATED STORY: Changes made to Jacksonville Dollar General following racially motivated mass shooting

The memorial will be unveiled on Aug. 25.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.