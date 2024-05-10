Jax family takes matters into their own hands after elevator issues at senior-living complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Carolyn Samuel’s family took measures into their own hands, Friday, after their grandmother had been stuck in her apartment for a little over three weeks.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“She’s trapped because the elevator has been down for three weeks and I wanna get her out,” Arlene Dixon said into her phone. She called the non-emergency number for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue on Friday, after calling the day before to see if they could help with her issue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax told you earlier this week about elevator issues at the Meetinghouse at Collins Cove apartments. The complex is for people 55 and older.

RELATED: Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community

“I have problem with my knees and my back so I need the elevator,” Carolyn Samuel said. She said there has been an ‘out of order’ sign on her elevator since April 17th.

“It’s a great inconvenience to be stuck and not be able to go out or go to the store,” Samuel said.

Samuel’s daughter and granddaughter called for assistance in bringing Samuel down the three flights of steps so she can spend Mother’s Day at her church and with her family.

“I’m thankful that we do have people like the news media and the fire department that can help us when we need them,” Samuel said.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.