JaxParks 2026 Summer Camp voucher lottery now open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The voucher lottery for JaxParks 2026 Summer Camp is now open, with applications being accepted until April 12th.

The highly anticipated drawing will take place on April 24th, determining who will secure a spot in the popular summer program.

For more information and to apply, click here. For more assistance, call 904-255-7931.

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