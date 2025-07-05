Local

JaxParks celebrates Park and Recreation Month by inviting community to share stories online

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JaxParks JaxParks logo Photo: JaxParks logo from Jacksonville.gov
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks is celebrating Park and Recreation Month this July in Duval County, highlighting the community’s strength and vibrancy through its parks and recreation offerings.

This celebration is part of a nationwide initiative by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), encouraging community members to share their experiences and stories about parks and recreation on social media using the hashtags #BuildTogetherPlayTogether and #ParkAndRecreationMonth.

Here is a list of activities planned for residents of all age groups throughout the month:

  • Fitness and dance classes with partner organizations
  • Art in the Park
  • Jazz at the Fountain
  • Silent Disco at Friendship Fountain
  • Post-4th of July volunteer clean-up at Hanna Park with our friend group, Timucuan Parks Foundation
  • Bark in the Park with Animal Care and Protective Services

For a full schedule including more details, click here.

