JEA and BEAM host Senior Day at the Beaches, connecting seniors with resources

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA and BEAM will co-host “Senior Day at the Beaches,” a free resource fair designed to connect seniors with community partner resources. The event will take place on June 11from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2400 Mayport Road, Jacksonville. It aims to help seniors age independently, achieve their goals, and save money.

This resource fair expands upon JEA’s existing Senior Day program, bringing important services directly to customers within the Beaches community. Seniors and caregivers will have the opportunity to engage with various local agencies and organizations. Discussions will cover programs related to utility assistance, health resources, transportation, aging services, property issues, library services and broader community support.

BEAM will provide a limited quantity of giveaway items to attendees, including groceries, available while supplies last. JEA will offer a limited number of water conservation kits designed to help customers reduce water use at home. These kits contain practical items such as low-flow faucet aerators, shower timers, and leak-detection dye tablets.

The tools aim to help customers identify leaks, use water more efficiently, and lower water-related costs. Customers specifically seeking utility bill relief must contact United Way two-one-one for assistance.

JEA is scheduled to continue its regular Senior Day event on June 17 at its headquarters.

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