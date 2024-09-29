JEA Board appoints Vickie Cavey as CEO and Managing Director

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA Board voted on September 24 to appoint Vickie Cavey as the utility’s permanent CEO and managing director, officially removing the “interim” title from her role.

Cavey, who has served as interim CEO since April 15, takes the helm after the resignation of former CEO Jay Stowe, who led JEA for over three years.

Board member John Baker praised Cavey’s leadership during the transition period, stating, “Vickie has shown incredible leadership. She has gotten in and made significant changes that most interim (leaders) would not have touched.”

Cavey is no stranger to JEA, having dedicated 32 years to the company before retiring in 2016. She first joined JEA in 1984 as one of the company’s first female mechanical engineers, rising through the ranks to hold key leadership positions. Cavey returned to JEA in 2020 as a special assistant for external affairs and has since played a pivotal role in supporting the utility’s operations and strategy.

Her deep experience and strong ties to Jacksonville have made her a standout leader during her time as interim CEO.

