JEA holds annual AABE Youth Energy Academy for local high school students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA collaborated with the American Association of Black in Energy (AABE) on Friday to teach high school students the value of a STEM-related career. The mission; investing time and resources in the next generation of talent is essential.

Local high school students engaged in career exploration with JEA electric, water and wastewater leaders. Through demonstrations, tours and being involved in panel discussions, students discovered craft, technical and STEM-related career fields in the utility industry.

According to JEA, the two-day workshop showcased the full range of career opportunities at JEA.

