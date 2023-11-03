JEA hosting free EV ride-and-drive event at Avenues Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an electrifying opportunity happening Friday from JEA Drive Electric to explore and test drive the latest “EVs” from top manufacturers.

JEA said that in addition to test-driving EVs, participants will also get to speak with JEA Drive Electric engineers, who will be able to answer questions about home charging, utility costs and the EV driving experience.

The “EVent” is happening at the Avenues Mall near Forever 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RSVPs are requested but not required. You can RSVP for the event HERE.

JEA leaders will be on hand to discuss JEA Drive Electric resources and our EV Charging Incentive Program for off-peak charging. This community event is sponsored by JEA along with OUC, Seminole Electric and TECO.

