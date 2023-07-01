JEA launches fleet electrification program for C&I fleets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA and Resource Innovations have launched a first-of-its-kind Fleet Electrification Program to assist fleet utility customers in transitioning from conventional internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

The JEA Fleet Electrification Program is a turnkey program that has a service offering for all JEA C&I customers with fleet vehicles, regardless of fleet size or type.

JEA will assist customers with the development of a comprehensive Fleet Conversion Plan (FCP) and aid customers who move forward with the plan implementation.

JEA will provide the businesses with the consultative engineering advice they need, as well as the utility infrastructure guidance that is necessary to determine project costs and timelines.

For more information about the JEA Fleet Electrification Program, please visit jea.com/fleetelectrification or contact JEAfleetEV@jea.com.

