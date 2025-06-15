JEA lineworkers honored by Jacksonville City Council after 2025 power rodeo victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council honored JEA lineworkers for earning top honors at the 2025 Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo on June 10.

At the annual competition in March, JEA teams won awards in six categories, including first-place Overall Apprentice.

Ryan Kornegy won the award, making it his third time winning that distinction on the national level.

JEA lineworker JEA lineworker 2025 (Jesse Brantman Photography)

Also, JEA’s journeyman team, David Hicken, Caleb Macabitas, and Cody Stokes, placed second in the Overall Journeyman Team category.

“Their training and success on the national level reflect JEA’s values and commitment to our community,” said Council President Randy White.

