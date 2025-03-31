JEA lineworkers show off skills, take top honors in National Lineworkers Rodeo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Several lineworkers from JEA showed off their incredible talents and took home a number of awards in the process in the American Public Power Association’s 23rd annual Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo in Roseville, CA. The annual rodeo is a series of events displaying skills and safe work practices of professional lineworkers. The events are judged based on the worker’s ability, safety, neatness, work practices, equipment handling, and timely event completion. The National Lineworkers Rodeo has two levels of competition: apprentice and journeyman. Apprentice consists of workers who are newer to the trade, while journeyman have years of experience.

Apprentice Ryan Kornegay took home several awards, including first in Overall Apprentice and Sidewalk Guy Installation and second in Lightning Arrester Jumper Replacement. Apprentice Noah Sapp took home first in Lightning Arrester Jumper Replacement and second in Sidewalk Guy Installation and the Obstacle Course events.

JEA’s journeyman team, consisting of David Hicken, Caleb Macabitas, and Cody Stokes, finished second in the Overall Journeyman Team category and third in the Double Dead End Bell Change Out and Hurtman Rescue events.

According to JEA spokesperson, 52 utilities from across the nation fielded competitors in the apprentice and journeyman competitions from community-owned electric utilities.

“We are proud of our lineworkers, particularly knowing how hard they trained for this competition. The apprentices and teams showed their skills in competition, but these events go beyond that. It’s also about showcasing their training, safety, and sharing appreciation for the craft,” said JEA CEO and Managing Director Vickie Cavey.

