JEA to offer cold-weather energy tips, bill assistance during Senior Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JEA is inviting its senior customers to its Senior Day event next week at its headquarters on Pearl Street in Downtown Jacksonville.

After the area was hit with subfreezing temperatures, JEA says seniors can access cold-weather energy tips, as well as utility assistance resources and free health services. Seniors can also receive a free flu shot while supplies last.

Some of the community partners expected to take part in the event include City of Jacksonville Community Outreach, Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, and United Way’s 211.

Senior Day will take place on February 18 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ride United will offer prescheduled Lyft rides through United Way’s 211 helpline.

