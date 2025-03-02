JEA takes home several awards at the 2025 FMEA Florida Lineman Competition

OCALA, Fla. — The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) held its annual Florida Lineman Competition, where JEA had taken home several awards.

The competition aims to bring electric lineworkers across the state and country together to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in the field of line work.

Competitions among lineworkers included changing out cables, disconnecting power lines, replacing arrestors and insulators, and completing a simulation of rescuing an injured lineworker. Points were earned by completing tasks as quickly as possible.

Electric utility workers from 18 utility companies participated in the 2025 Florida Lineman Competition with over 150 line workers involved in the competition.

The 2025 Overall Journeyman Team Winners Cup was presented to JEA linemen David Hicken, Caleb Macabitas, and Jonathan Cody Stokes.

The Overall Apprentice Award was presented to Ryabn Kornegay of JEA as well. Kornegay had also won second place in the Faulted Cable Swap event, the Apprentice Safe Work exam, and placed third in the Pole Top Pin Insulator Change Out event

JEA also took home awards in Apprentice Noah Sapp, winning first place in the Phase Change event, and Apprentice Hunter Thomas who placed second in the Hurtman Rescue event.

“A big congratulations to all the winners, who have demonstrated exceptional expertise and skills while also showing their unwavering commitment to safety on the job and delivering the highest quality service to their communities,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA Executive Director.

Click HERE to learn more on FMEA and Florida’s public power communities.

