Jean Ribault Middle School awarded $31,742 expand the school’s athletic program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Winn-Dixie is partnering with Tony the Tiger and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger to donate $31,742 to Jean Ribault Middle School in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Since 2019, Tony the Tiger and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes have embarked on a mission to give more students access to the benefits of sports with the launch of Mission Tiger, an initiative to help save middle school sports.

Now, Winn-Dixie and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes are joining forces to bring the mission to their shared communities by helping to grant several DonorsChoose wishes throughout the Southeast, including Jean Ribault Middle School in Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The breakfast presentation included meals for the students, speaking remarks, and photos with the iconic Tony the Tiger, and attending students received a free children’s book from Kellogg’s Feeding Reading program.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.