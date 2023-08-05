JFRD working house fire in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it’s working a house fire in Neptune Beach.

Officials were called out just before 10 p.m. on Friday to 1200 Forest Oaks Dr.

According to a JFRD spokesperson, the home was under construction and unoccupied. There were no injuries.

The fire was said to have started in the garage but the cause is unknow at this time.

