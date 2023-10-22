Joanne Shaw Taylor at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall tonight

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Joanne Shaw Taylor is on tour and will be performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall tonight, October 22.

The blues and soul singer will be performing her new single, Black Magic, which is out now.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Click here for concert schedule.

Click here for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.