Joblink USA’s Career Kickoff 2023 hiring hundreds in Jacksonville on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you or someone you know looking for a great new job opportunity?

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Tue., Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. the Joblink USA’s Career Kickoff 2023 job fair will be taking place.

Those interested can show up at Embassy Suites Baymeadows. It’s located at 9300 Baymeadows Rd.

The hiring fair is said to feature 20 area employers hiring in many different fields.

Read: Jacksonville community invited to share input on next superintendent

Featured employers include Jacksonville Transportation, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Duval County Public Schools, Brooks Rehab and more.

Recruiters want to meet prospective employees face-to-face and are making offers on the spot. Fields hiring include nursing, technology, customer service, food service, labor, driving, construction, retail, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, warehouse and more.

Parking and admission are free.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information, a list of all employers and to register, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.