Join the Anastasia Island Library for International Overdose Awareness Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Thursday, August 31, the Anastasia Island Branch Library will partner with the Florida Department of Health and the Hanley Foundation.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the library will host health educators and prevention specialists and provide a digital memory wall as guests remember those they have lost.

Anastasia Island Library states that this program is for teens and older, but younger ones are welcome.

