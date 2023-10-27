Join the Florida Forest Service for a sunset hike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Forest Service in Clay County is hosting a State Forest Awareness event tonight, October 27.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This hike is to raise awareness abut the importance of Florida’s state land and forests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Join the forest service at Jennings State Forest for a sunset hike. Hikers can try archery, play cornhole and other games, and even roast some hotdogs over a campfire.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to learn more about the Florida Forest Service.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.