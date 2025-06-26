Jones Road and Garden Street intersection closed due to deadly crash: JSO

The intersection of Jones Road and Garden Street is temporarily closed following a deadly traffic accident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials are expected to provide details on what led up to the Westside crash and the number of people injured in a news briefing later this evening.

Updates will be provided here as soon as they become available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]