JSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after fight inside home in Golden Glades neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A deadly fight on Macapa Road left one man dead and another injured.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home on Macapa Road to calls about a fight.

Police said one man was found with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to the hospital.

And another man was found with lethal injuries and he was pronounced dead on scene.

JSO said no one else was in the home when the officers arrived.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger spoke to neighbors.

Barbara Maggert, a long-time resident who lives near Macapa road, said she was walking her dog Wednesday morning when she was shocked to see police activity a block away from her home.

“It just bothers me to think it is this close to my house and I’ve lived here 40 years, and this is astounding,” said Barbara.

Another neighbor who lives just down the street from the home said he heard screaming, but he couldn’t really see anything because it was dark.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

