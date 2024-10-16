JSO announces memorial plans for Corrections Office Brad McNew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - — Memorial services for Brad McNew, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer who was fatally shot, have been announced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO confirmed a private viewing will be held on the evening of Monday, October 21. Family members, friends, and JSO family are encouraged to attend.

A memorial mass for Officer McNew will be held at St. Joesph’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 A.M. on Old. St. Augustine Road.

While Officer McNews’s family is deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support from the community, they encourage the mass to be reserved for just family, friends, church members, colleagues, and first responders.

The public is encouraged to show support along the sidewalk around the church.

Officer McNew, a 24-year veteran, leaves behind wife, Elda, and son, Liam.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.