JSO asking for help locating missing endangered 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has initiated a search for a missing endangered adult who has been reported missing in the vicinity of Highway 301, spanning from Bradford County to Nassau County.

The missing individual, identified as 81-year-old Mr. Robert Fulton Wilson Jr., was last seen earlier today around 11:00 a.m. at his residence located in the 10400 block of Civic Club Drive.

Mr. Wilson was reported to be operating a 2006 Silver Honda Ridgeline, bearing Florida license plate number: 406-1VP. This vehicle is distinguishable by its noticeable damage on the driver’s side and the absence of a driver’s side mirror.

The urgency of the search is compounded by Mr. Wilson’s medical condition, as he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Given the circumstances, authorities are urging the public’s assistance in locating him to ensure his well-being and safety.

The missing individual’s details are as follows:

Name: Robert Fulton Wilson Jr.

Age: 81

Sex: Male

Height/Weight: 5′10′'/150 lbs

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Gray

Clothing: Tan Cargo Pants and Dark Blue Work Shirt

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who possesses information that could aid in locating Mr. Wilson to immediately contact their office at 904-630-0500 or call 911. In light of his vulnerable condition, every bit of information can play a critical role in his safe return.

Local residents and community members are advised to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for any sign of Mr. Wilson or his vehicle along the Highway 301 corridor between Bradford and Nassau Counties.

Mr. Wilson was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Crystal Springs Rd. and Chaffee Rd. area.

Silver Alert - Please ReTweet



