Missing Flagler County woman found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 7:51 p.m.:

JSO has been told that Mrs. Hedrick has been located safely in a neighboring area. “Thanks to all who assisted in this search and shared the information with others in the community,” JSO states in a news release.

Original story:

The search is on for a missing endangered woman believed to be somewhere in Jacksonville.

Theresa Lynn Hedrick was reported missing by family in Flagler County on Thursday around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, Hedrick hitchhiked from Flagler County to Jacksonville and was dropped off in the area of 400 Pecan Park Rd. She might be attempting to continue traveling north.

Hedrick has been reported to be diagnosed with dementia. Due to the concern about her health authorities are asking for help in locating her as soon as possible.

Hedrick is described as being 65 years old, 5-foot-3, and weighing 200 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair. Hedrick was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeve shirt, blue or black pants, and white sneakers.

If you have information about where Hedrick might be located you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. You can also contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

