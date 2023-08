Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the family of a young boy who was found walking alone on the side of the road. The boy was found early this morning on Norfolk Boulevard on the northside, near Soutel Drive.

The child who goes by “Rocket” has not been able to provide any further information.

Anyone having any information about the child’s identification or potential family members is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500.