JSO: Deadly shooting near scene of deadly double shooting on same day

Jacksonville, Fl — A man is shot and killed on Jacksonville’s westside in the same location as a deadly double shooting, while Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives were investigating. It happened just before 8:00 pm on Thursday.

Detectives with the JSO Violence Reduction Section were in the area of S. Lane Avenue in Hyde Park conducting covert surveillance about a deadly shooting earlier on Thursday.

Moments after arriving, detectives were alerted to several gunshots inside the parking lot of the business and began looking for suspects and tending to those needing medical attention.

A man was found outside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

JSO is working to determine what events led up to shooting. At this time, it appears it was not a random incident and those involved may know each other.

Police say they’re not able to determine if this shooting is related to the shooting that happened earlier on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.



