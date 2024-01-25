JSO encouraging community members to participate in Sheriff’s Watch program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to participate in its Sheriff’s Watch program.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO said the program is open to all ages and is focused on citizen engagement to “make Jax a safer place.”

On scheduled days each month, officers assigned to different neighborhoods around the city will walk and speak with citizens in those areas about their concerns and solutions.

The program is meant to build trust amongst the community while taking into consideration the issues different communities face.

Information about the walks can be found on the JSO website.

Read: Miami-Dade County abortion clinic, State of Florida reach settlement

#JSO’s Sheriff’s Watch is a program open to all ages. It focuses on citizen engagement in an effort to make #Jax a safer place. So, whether you live or work along our waterways, are in apartment management and want to facilitate a partnership, want to speak with officers assigned… pic.twitter.com/mgMpjaC2j9 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 25, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.