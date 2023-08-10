JSO finds body decomposing in woods near Beckner Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene after reports of a body laying in the woods near Beckner Avenue Wednesday night.

JSO stated that when officers arrived at approximately 7:40 p.m., they found a man in an “aggressive state of decomposition lying in a ditch.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO states that they are currently working to identify the man found, as well as a possible cause of death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.