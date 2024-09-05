JSO finds missing endangered adult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found Quinton Nealy.

He was reported missing by his family after not returning home around 2:40 p.m.

He was last seen earlier Thursday in the 5000 block of Avenue B.

According to JSO, Nealy has been diagnosed with autism.

The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a green shirt with a money pattern, black pants, and green/white shoes with a money pattern.

If you know anything, contact police.

