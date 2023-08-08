Local

JSO: Inmate dies 2 days after she was in medical distress at jail

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a woman inmate died Monday at a medical facility after she was found in medical distress Saturday at the the Duval County Jail in downtown Jacksonville. She’s identified as 62-year-old Rebecca Faircloth.

JSO says she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder Friday, and Saturday she was found in medical distress at the jail.

JSO says officers immediately began rescue efforts and CPR was initiated, and officers continued CPR until they were relieved by medical staff and an AED applied. Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were contacted and responded to transport the inmate to a local medical facility for further treatment. Faircloth was pronounced deceased August 7th

JSO says initial information indicates the inmate possibly had an undetermined medical episode.

