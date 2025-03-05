JSO: Inmate facing murder charge after setting a man on fire in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office has announced that an inmate in custody will be facing a murder charge for setting a man on fire in 2024.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax previously told you about this case HERE.

The inmate, 60-year-old Kimberly Statum, was arrested in November 2024 for he attempted murder of 67-year-old Lee Payne after he was found with severe burns inside his home. Payne was brought to a burn unit in Gainesville to be treated, while Statum was arrested on scene. Payne died of his injuries later in December 2024.

Payne’s death was ruled a homicide, and after presenting evidence to the State Attorney’s office, Statum was charged with Murder and Arson.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.