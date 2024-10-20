JSO investigating incident of woman, child reportedly taken by an unknown man on Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is investigating a suspicious incident that occurred earlier today on the 8300 block of Baymeadows Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Witnesses reported seeing an unknown woman accompanied by a young child, entering a local business and requesting that employees call 9-1-1.

Shortly after, an unknown man arrived in a dark-colored crossover SUV. He entered the business, grabbed the woman and child, and escorted them to the back seat of the vehicle before driving away in an unknown direction.

Authorities are working to gather more information about the incident and confirm the safety of those involved. JSO has released images of the individuals and the vehicle captured at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Suspicious Incident



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported suspicious incident that occurred in the 8300 block of Baymeadows Road.



Witnesses observed an unknown black female enter a business holding a young child, asking employees of the… pic.twitter.com/f66Y127BY6 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 20, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.