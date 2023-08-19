JSO investigating shooting on Old Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a person shot in the 5300 block of Old Kings Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO will have more information at a media briefing held on Old Kings Road at 9:15 p.m.

\This is an active story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.