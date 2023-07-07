JSO investigating what led to the death of a 2-year-old at a local hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that just before 12 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a local hospital. There, medical staff told them that a 2-year-old boy had died after life-saving measures were attempted.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police say that a private vehicle had driven the young boy to the hospital.

A spokesperson with JSO said that they are speaking with several individuals but are still looking for others who might know exactly what happened.

This is early on in the investigation and attempts are still being made to locate an exact scene. An address of the general area where they believe an incident occurred related to this case was released.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO did say that this is a criminal investigation and that those that know what happened need to come forward.

Action News Jax is covering this story closely and will update once new information is released.