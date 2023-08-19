JSO is looking for a suspect after two teens were shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation revealed there was a group of people outside a home while an unknown suspect came up and fired multiple shots at the group.

The shooting happened at 7300 New Meadows Court.

Two teens between the ages of 15 and 17 were shot.

Read: Former Oakleaf High School teacher and coach accused of inappropriately touching students

One teen was shot in the arm and the other was shot on the foot.

According to JSO, both teens were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Jacksonville teen arrested for assault, coach and school not pressing charges

At this time, JSO does not have a suspect description. Detectives are on the scene with witnesses and are searching for cameras in the area for video surveillance.

Anyone who has information about this incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Fighting her return back to Florida, Bridegan’s ex-wife appeared in Washington court

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.