Jacksonville police investigating a ‘suspicious incident,’ looking for man and woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a ‘suspicious incident’ in the Downtown area.

JSO is looking for Ashley Almon, who is believed to be in the company of Shedrick Almon III.

According to JSO, they are looking for the man and woman in an effort to ascertain their safety due to suspicious circumstances involved.

They were last seen in a 2010 silver Chevrolet Silverado bearing Florida temporary tag ‘DJH0514.’ The vehicle has black wheel guards as seen in the picture above.

These are their descriptions:

Name: Ashley Dianne Almon

Age: 37

Race / Sex: Black / Female

Height / Weight: 5′04″ / 180 pounds

Eyes / Hair: Brown / Black

Clothing: Unknown

Name: Shedrick Almon III

Age: 36

Race / Sex: Black / Male

Height / Weight: 5′11″ / 180 pounds

Eyes / Hair: Brown / Black

Clothing: Unknown

Anyone who has seen or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

