JSO is looking for a vehicle involved in an attempted murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a road rage incident on I-295 South near Beach Boulevard.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the driver of the suspected vehicle shot at the victims car causing the victims to suffer from a gunshot wound.

Investigators have determined the suspect vehicle to be a four-door BMW resembling a light blue or silver in color 325i model.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect vehicle, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **TIPS (8477).

