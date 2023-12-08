JSO is searching for a missing endangered adult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing endangered adult on the Westside of the city.

The missing adult, Gene L. Stein, was reported missing today, Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:00 a.m.

Mr. Stein is believed to be driving a White 2015 Dodge Dart bearing Florida tag ‘NVU D89.’

Mr. Stein has been reported to be exhibiting signs of memory loss and due to his age and health, JSO is concerned for his safety.

Here is his description:

Name: Gene L. Stein

Age: 78

Race/Sex: White/Male

Height/Weight: 5′7″/ 175 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Blue / Gray

Clothing: Gray sweatsuit

Anyone with information that could lead to Mr. Stein’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

